New mental health campaign You Are Not Alone launches in Portsmouth for young people

Health and Care Portsmouth have set up the You Are Not Alone campaign, which is accessible for free.

It aims to provide a clear breakdown of mental health services, helping young people understand their support options and which services work best for their needs.

Councillor Matthew Winnington, cabinet member for health, wellbeing and social care at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘We're all aware that the last two years have had a significant impact on people's mental health, and that young people have been particularly affected.

‘We want to raise awareness of the support available in Portsmouth, and help people understand where, when and how they can get support for their mental health.’

With different services available to them, young people will be able to access support in person, online, over the phone or though SMS.

Some services will provide support anonymously, others can help access more specialist assistance if needed.

The services promoted include Kooth, PositiveMinds, Talking Change, The Harbour, Shout and NHS 111.

The campaign is targeted at those aged 16-25, but adults of all ages may benefit from the scheme, and be able to access the majority of services.

Councillor Suzy Horton, cabinet member for children, families and education, and deputy leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘Supporting mental health is one of our key priorities and we are committed to making sure all young people know where to go to get support when they need it.’ .