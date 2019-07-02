New parking zone for Southsea is approved despite residents' concerns over proposed times

MORE city motorists will have to pay to park outside their homes as another controversial parking zone was approved for Southsea.

Cabinet members of Portsmouth City Council today (July 1) voted unanimously in favour of the new MD zone that will prevent non-permit holders parking around the Albert Road area between 4.30pm-6.30pm.

MD zone. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

Residents and business owners turned out in force to the decision meeting, with many claiming the proposed restricted time was not suitable.

Homeowner Mike Ashcroft, who lives within the zone, said: 'I agree with your parking scheme in principle but disagree with the times. Currently the only time you can find spaces is between 4pm and 5pm so the proposed time is not the issue.'

His views were echoed by MD resident Heidy Triggs, who also spoke on behalf of Owl Motors Ltd in Richmond Road. 'We have customers coming as far as Guildford,’ she said. ‘They collect their cars after 4.30pm - when they are able to get down after work.

'And for residents the main problems start from 6pm. When my husband comes back from work he will drive around and around for more than 30 minutes trying to find a space. That's when we need it.'

Parking on Albert Road will have the same restrictions as before. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (260619-37)

A recent consultation of the area showed 212 out of 327 residents were in favour of a parking zone. However, this was of a total of 2,941 households that were included in the survey.

Eastney and Craneswater councillor Linda Symes said: 'That result is not representative. You're saying that 64.8 per cent of people are in favour but less than 20 per cent actually replied.'

A review of the zone will be conducted within its first six months.

Transport boss, Cllr Lynne Stagg, said: 'It really has been horrendously difficult to work out what the best solution is for the whole zone. What works for one group of people is not right for another.'

Although Albert Road is at the centre of the zone it will not be permitted - current two hour restrictions will still apply.

A decision on Richmond Road, Grove Road South, Waverley Road, Lowcay Road and Shirley Road within the zone was deferred.

MD is likely to be implemented in the autumn.