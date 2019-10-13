New parking zone for Southsea to be considered to ease 'nightmare' car situation

MORE Portsmouth streets are set to become part of a new permit-restricted zone, in a bid to tackle the city's 'nightmare' parking situation.

Several new roads in Southsea could require residents' permits to park between the hours of 4.30pm and 6.30pm as part of the proposed ME zone, which will be considered at a council meeting next week.

The MD parking zone was implemented in Southsea in July this year

It is thought the ME zone, bordered by Goldsmith Avenue, Highland Road, Chestnut Avenue and Winter Road, will solve some of the displacement issues caused by other zones in the area such as MB, MC and MD.

Portsmouth City Council's transport boss, Councillor Lynne Stagg, who previously referred to her role as 'a poisoned chalice' described the parking needs of the city as 'complex.'

She said: 'The answer is to have fewer cars in Portsmouth. It's quite honestly a nightmare. Some people think we are wonderful for putting in a zone and others don't.

'We only consider zones if people ask for them.'

A formal consultation was carried out in the area this summer with 376 residents from inside the zone responding. Of these 197 were in favour of a zone and 165 residents were against - 14 were undecided.

Overall 211 residents both within the zone and just outside were in favour and 266 were against, and 23 were unclear.

However, Tory Cllr Luke Stubbs, who has expressed concerns with the zone system before, said an overhaul was needed.

He said: 'Yet again we are looking at another incremental extension with no plan behind it which inevitably causes more displacement and more misery for people in the area immediately outside.

'In large parts of my ward, Eastney and Craneswater, it's difficult to park because of other parking zones brought in without any consideration.

'I have been saying for some time the only realistic choice is to go back to having less zones like we used to or have zones across the whole of Portsea Island.'

Permits cost £30 for a first car, £100 for a second and £300 for a third.

A decision on ME zone will be made at a traffic and transportation meeting on Thursday, October 17.