New parking zone in Southsea about to come into force

MORE motorists in Portsmouth will soon be paying to pay to park outside their homes as the newest parking zone will come into force next month.

The city council has confirmed the ME parking zone in Southsea, for which residents need to buy a permit, will begin on February 3.

Between the hours of 4.30pm and 6.30pm only permit holders will be able to park within the zone that is bordered by Goldsmith Avenue, Highland Road, Chestnut Avenue and Winter Road.

The zone was approved during a council meeting in October last year following a survey of residents.

A council spokeswoman said: 'The formal consultation for ME, found that the majority of residents living within the area who responded to the consultation were in favour.

'Parking controls in residential areas not only help residents find space more easily but also deter commuters and others from parking in these areas and encourage them to consider more sustainable forms of travel. '

The next parking zone in the programme to be considered is the HC zone, in the area south of Burrfields Road bordered by Copnor Road and the railway line.

She added: 'Following the informal consultation on the HC zone, that showed a desire for a residential parking zone by residents living in the area, we will start the formal three week consultation on January 13.

'We encourage residents to have their say as their response will form the basis for our recommendations on whether or not to implement a zone.'

Last year several new zones were implemented in the city including MB, MC and MD all in Southsea.

Permits cost £30 for a first car, £120 for a second and £300 for a third.