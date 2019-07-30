New restaurant to open in Southsea this Christmas despite noise concerns

A NEW restaurant is set to open in the city this Christmas - despite fears about noise and anti-social behaviour raised by neighbours.

Disused Marmion House in Southsea will be given a new lease of life as a 'family-friendly' venue that serves food and drink all day, after its alcohol licence was approved by Portsmouth councillors.

Marmion House on the corner of Marmion Road and Victoria Road, which is going to open as a new restaurant. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (260719-08)

Six residents attended a licensing committee meeting today (July 30) to object to the new use for the former Victoriana furniture shop, which sits on the corner of Marmion Road and Victoria Road South.

Landlord Helen Fage who rents out properties above Marmion House voiced her concerns. She said: 'At the moment my tenants have to deal with all the noise from Bangerz 'n' Brewz.

'One of the tenants has left because he can't sleep in the bedroom.

'When Bangerz 'n' Brewz was (previously) a cafe for 15 years the extractor fan was only on from 8am to 1pm. It is now on until 10.30 at night and the noise and smell is not very pleasant.'

Prior to the meeting a total of 18 representations were made in favour of the application, with six objections raised.

Marmion Road resident Kate Jones added: 'I appreciate those objecting are in the minority but it seems the people in support aren't in the direct vicinity of it. They may own businesses in the area but don't have to deal with the noise and nuisance where they live.'

Prospective owners Jasmine Ryan and Craig Emery clarified that the extractor fan for Marmion House would be fitted 'discreetly' on the roof and sound proofed. They also agreed to turn off any music by 10pm each night and fit music volume limiters.

Ms Ryan said: 'The road needs diversifying and at the moment doesn't have a restaurant at that end.

'The restaurant business in Southsea is thriving. If done correctly a restaurant can enhance an area.

'People are worried about what's happening in Southsea with the closure of John Lewis. No one wants to see another empty unit on the high street.'

The venue will open between 9am and 10.30pm from Monday to Saturday and 9am to 10pm on Sunday.