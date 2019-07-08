New speed bumps could be installed in this Portsmouth road to make it safer

SPEED bumps could be installed along a busy road in Milton in a bid to slow down 'speeding' cars.

This week the council's transport boss, Councillor Lynne Stagg, will decide whether to approve five speed cushions at various junctions along Locksway Road.

It comes after two serious collisions were recorded along the stretch between 2012 and 2017. And recent monitoring revealed 79 per cent of drivers were travelling over the road's 20mph limit.

In a report to go to the transport meeting a council spokesman said: 'Lowering speeds on Locksway Road will reduce the chances of accidents, and hence help improve consistent traffic flows.'

A resident survey garnered 27 responses, with 17 in favour of the scheme and three in objection.

The other seven responses wanted the speed cushions to be installed at different locations.

Bumps will be installed along Locksway Road, at the junctions of Mayles Road and Pleasant Road, Morgan Road, between Ironbridge Lane and Trevis Road, Furze Lane, and Waterlock Gardens. Initially only three sets had been planned.

From the survey one Pleasant Road resident said: 'Put more than three sets in, or put them all the way along Locksway Road, to avoid drivers speeding up as soon they get past them.'

A Locksway Road resident added: 'I have been concerned about the speed of driving up and down this road for some time now. I did report an incident to 101 regarding myself nearly being hit by a driver speeding down the road and on another occasion nearly hit by another driver while using the zebra crossing.'