The rank will be located at the end of the bus lane on London Road close to the junction with Laburnum Grove.

It will be close to shops such as Cash Generator and Iceland, and be open to taxis for 22 hours a day, allowing buses to still use it exclusively between the hours of 7am and 9am.

North End traders have previously pleaded for help to revitalise the area.

London Road in North End Picture: Google

A local business manager, who also lives in the area, supports the plans.

She said: ‘I think it would be brilliant to have a taxi rank - it would help me get home from work more often.

‘It would be very helpful - I finish late sometimes and I can still see a few people wandering around, waiting for taxis.

‘It’s very difficult to get a taxi at the moment from any of the companies so I think it would be good.

‘There’s no taxi rank around here that I'm aware of - it’s a case of "call and hope for the best".’

The trial was given the green light in March at a Portsmouth City Council traffic and transportation meeting.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transportation said: ‘Not everyone can use the bus, walk or cycle, and we need to make sure their needs are being met by our transport network.

‘I hope this taxi rank will be used safely and will give people another way of travelling home or further afield after accessing the many shops on London Road.

‘We’re committed to supporting local businesses and helping them to thrive, and this trial supports both the taxi driver trade and businesses based in North End.’

As part of the experimental traffic regulation order (ETRO) the trial could be stopped at any time if there are any concerns about safety, or if the taxi rank is not being used.

The ETRO lasts 18 months with the initial six-month period forming a period of consultation on the scheme.