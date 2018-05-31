New water fountains to be installed along Southsea beach

Have your say

NEW water fountains will be installed along a seafront.

The five new fountains will be spread along Southsea beach between Mozzarella Joes, on Clarence Esplanade, and Eastney swimming baths.

The project will cost £39,000 and is being paid for by Portsmouth City Council’s public health reserve. The council’s previous Conservative administration agreed to allocate the funds for the new fountains.

It is hoped they will encourage cycling and walking along the seafront as well as help keep people safe with free water in hot weather.

Refilling water bottles will also help reduce the need for single-use plastics.

Councillor Luke Stubb said: ‘The fountains will encourage even more usage of the seafront and I am glad this initiative was something the Conservatives were able to put through before May.’

Fellow councillor Linda Symes added: ‘There is widespread concern over single-use plastics and their impact on the environment.’