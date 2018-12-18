New workplace reforms welcomed by Gosport MP

THE government’s new workplace reform package has been praised by Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage.

Following recommendations from an independent review, companies have to provide a statement of rights on the first day of someone’s employment, agency staff must always be paid the same as permanent employees and fines for negligent employers will rise by four times.

Commenting on the reforms, Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage said: ‘These reforms ensure that workers’ rights keep pace with the changing world of work.

‘The world of work is changing rapidly, bringing new opportunities for innovative businesses while creating new jobs across the country.’