Nigel Farage says 'no deal' to Portsmouth Conservatives over rumoured election pact

Have your say

THE leader of the Brexit Party has quashed rumours of a deal with the Conservatives to withhold putting an election candidate forward.

Amid the threat of a general election, sources close to Portsmouth’s Conservative Party told The News that Brexiteers, Cllr Donna Jones and MP Penny Mordaunt, were seeking an alliance with the Brexit Party, persuading the group not to field any candidates in the city.

READ MORE: Portsmouth Tories seek to plot deal with Brexit Party amid General Election threat

Now, Nigel Farage, who is also an MEP, has hit back on social media at the idea, saying the Brexit Party does ‘not trust’ the government to deliver Brexit.

Posting on Twitter, he said: ‘It is arrogant for the Conservatives to say we should stand aside. They are the very reason we exist.

‘We simply do not trust them to deliver [Brexit].

‘The Brexit Party only exists because the Conservatives failed to deliver on March 29.

‘On current form, I have little faith in Boris delivering on October 31.

‘That means we’re here to stay.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.