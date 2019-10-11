THE parents of an eight-year-old boy who tragically died after falling off his bike are campaigning to get his death properly recorded.

Leo Burton, who lived in St John’s Square, Gosport, died in June 2018 from a head injury sustained after falling off his bike.

He went to bed after the accident but never woke up, with a coroner confirming significant acute and traumatic brain injury that wouldn’t have even been picked up by hospital staff.

But Leo’s death is not recorded by the Department for Transport, since his bike was the only vehicle involved and the police were not called.

The charity says if hospital statistics were used, the number of recorded deaths from bicycle accidents could double.

Now, parents Natalie and Tom are campaigning for the law to be changed, so that deaths like Leo’s appear as part of official transport statistics.

To do this, they have teamed up with the Cycle-Smart Foundation, a charity in Reading.

Chief executive Angela Lee said: ‘When Leo’s parents approached us and explained what happened it really hit me hard – you just can’t imagine being in their position.

‘Currently, the transport deaths that are published come from police data, but doesn’t include any figures from hospitals.

Leo Burton with his mum, dad and sister Courtney. Picture: Supplied

‘His death shouldn’t be lost, but serve as a key reminder about cycle safety. That is why we are pushing for this change.’

Following Leo’s death, the fence in St John’s Square was covered in tributes to a boy who was ‘always smiling’ and hated seeing other people upset.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage is also standing alongside the family to get the change through parliament.

She said: ‘We have written to the minister on behalf of the family – under current rules this type of dreadful incident wouldn’t be recorded as it’s not classed as a collision.’