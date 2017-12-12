Parliament visit for WI

Have your say

MEMBERS of a Women’s Institute (WI) were welcomed to the Houses of Parliament by their local MP.

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes met with 24 members of Castle View Portchester WI and arranged a tour for them around the Palace of Westminster.

Ms Fernandes said: ‘It was lovely welcoming the WI to Parliament and I would like to thank them for coming up from Fareham and braving the cold.

‘The group does great work on community campaigns, and providing members with opportunities to take part in a wide a variety of activities.

‘An important part of being a local MP is making Parliament accessible for the people I represent, which includes arranging visits to the Houses of Parliament.’