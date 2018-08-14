Pedestrians injured after car crash near Houses of Parliament

A number of pedestrians have been injured after an incident outside the Houses of Parliament, police have confirmed.

A crash involving a car has taken place by the barriers outside the Houses of Parliament earlier this morning.

An armed response team is on the scene, as well as a significant emergency services presence.

The man driving the car has been arrested.

Metropolitan Police tweeted: ‘At 0737hrs today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.

‘The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene.

‘We will issue further info when we have it.’