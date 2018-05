Have your say

VOTERS going to the polls in Gosport on Thursday are reminded that they will need a form of photo ID to cast their vote.

Gosport is one of five places in the UK trialling voter ID at the local elections on May 3.

The scheme has been brought in to try and clamp down on alleged voter impersonation.

Voters will need some form of photo ID, or two forms of non-photo ID, like a tax bill.

For more information, go to gosport.gov.uk