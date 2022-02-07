Pictures show demolition of 'hideous' former magistrates' court in Fareham to make way for 45 new homes

Developers have started bringing down the disused Fareham Magistrates’ Court in Trinity Street, with a digger and workmen seen on site.

The four-storey building was only constructed in 1994 and closed 22 years later after a review found it operating severely under-capacity.

As reported, in December 2021 Fareham Borough Council unanimously granted outline planning permission for owner Homes England to turn it into 45 apartments.

The former magistrates court in Trinity Street, Fareham, being demolished

In the past the empty building has been labelled as ‘the most hideous building in Fareham’, a ‘carbuncle’ on the face of the town, and ‘an eyesore’ for residents by councillors.

During the planning meeting Councillor Roger Price, who served as a magistrate in the building, commented: ‘For those of us who were working in it, it was absolutely hopeless. It just did not work at all.

‘I do wish the people who are going to demolish it every success, as it was the first magistrates’ court in the country to be built to be bomb-proof.’

FAREHAM MAGISTRATES COURT in 2016 Picture by: Malcolm Wells (160713-6503)

In a planning statement Homes England said: ‘The development will result in the removal of a large imposing and utilitarian building that does little to respond to or respect the surrounding predominantly residential context.

‘The development will create a high quality residential scheme that will improve the street scene and respond positively to this part of the town centre.

‘The development will contribute to the delivery of homes in Fareham and assist the council in maintaining a deliverable housing supply.’

