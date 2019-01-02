Plan for new coffee bar at major Portsmouth junction set to be decided next week 

A BUSINESSMAN has defended plans for a new coffee shop on a busy Portsmouth junction as a 'good way to make use of an open space.'

At a planning committee meeting on Wednesday, January 9 councillors will decide whether to approve a cafe on half the site of the former home of Aerial Business Communications on the corner of Rodney Road in Milton.

But the application, along with one for a pizza takeaway next door, had garnered objections from neighbours who were mainly residents of nearby Summerson Lodge.

As previously reported in The News, more than 250 residents signed a petition against the opening of a Papa John's and coffee bar citing concerns about traffic, noise and parking as well as obesity.

Since then the plans for the pizza joint have been withdrawn.

If approved the coffee shop would seat customers both inside and out on a terrace and would serve food and drink.

One of the shop's owners, Akhtar Siddiqui, explained how the new business could benefit the area. 'If planning permission is granted the business will be a new-age coffee shop attracting customers of all ages,' he said.

'We will be serving healthy food and drink, herbal teas, coffee, and homemade cakes and desserts. The place will have a shabby-chic, rustic look with an outdoor seating area.

'There isn't a coffee shop or place to eat like this nearby and it will benefit residents close by and walk-in customers.

'There are 10 parking spaces available at the site and the traffic will be no worse than what it is with the Tesco nearby which attracts lots of people.

'What we have planned is a good way to make use of an empty space.'

A Milton resident, Ian Perryman, agreed. In a letter of support he said: 'It is disappointing to see all the objections, mainly from the residents of the old people's homes which were built on the old Linningtons Garage site in what most people considered a very unsuitable location on a busy main road.

'Whilst these residents may not wish to go out themselves, Milton Road has very little in the way of leisure facilities and to my mind a cafe or restaurant would benefit the area.

'The whole of Rodney Road is commercial so it would seem an ideal location for this type of business.'

A total of 258 people signed the petition against the application for a takeaway and coffee shop, and 24 objections were sent into the council - although most of these were focused on the potential Papa John's.