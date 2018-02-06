Plans for 130 homes at former Fraser Range navy site are unveiled

PROPOSALS for the redevelopment of a previous navy site were unveiled at a public consultation yesterday.

The National Regional Property Group have revealed their plans for 130 new homes to be built on site at Fraser Range starting next year.

The previous Royal Navy gunnery was known as an eyesore after falling into disrepair and plans for redevelopment in 2005 failed, after it didn’t meet requirements of the surrounding residents.

Shaun Adams, chief executive and owner of the National Regional Property Group, said: ‘We fully understand the responsibilities we have to this site as developers.

‘We have taken care in how we manage the flood defences, the coastal path, the ecology and most importantly the heritage asset of Fort Cumberland which sits behind our site.

‘It’s taken us two-and-a-half years to get where we are today so this has been a long journey with a lot of effort and thought gone in from the team.’

Residents were invited to look over the plans at an event held at Cockleshell Naval Community Centre in Eastney.

Polly Fowler, 74, from Henderson Park, said: ‘I walk this beach and past Fraser nearly every day so I am very interested that it’s preserved.

‘I think it’s a very attractive scheme that they are proposing and retaining the naval heritage is important as it’s the essence of Portsmouth.’

The Fraser Range site currently holds a combination of the military fort from the 18th century and 1950s post-war developments all in one area and the developers aim to retain the theme of the 1950s architecture which has inspired the project.

Before the housing development begins, the National Regional Property Group are planning to build a flood defence wall to prevent over-topping from waves.

‘I think these proposals will be the catalyst towards the regeneration of the wider area and I hope the investment here will increase the value of surrounding homes,’ said Mr Adams.