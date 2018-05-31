Plans for 200 homes along waterfront are approved by council

A FORMER military barracks based on a town’s waterfront will be transformed into a new housing development, after councillors gave a 200-home project the green light last night.

Plans have been approved for 200 homes to be built in the waterfront area of the old HMS Daedalus site in Lee-on-the-Solent, following a Gosport Borough Council meeting.

The scheme, put forward by Wates Residential, will see 200 homes – 80 of which will be affordable homes – and be a mix of one to four-bedroom houses.

Initial plans were unveiled in October last year; although councillors were on board, residents voiced concerns that there would be insufficient infrastructure to support the new residents, who could move in by 2020.

Cllr Linda Batty echoed these fears at the council meeting.

She said: ‘I am still slightly concerned about the pressure that this scheme will put on the doctors surgeries and schools in the surrounding area.

But Wates Residential believes that it has covered all the bases with the scheme, and confirmed that it would be paying a contribution towards the services in the town.

Speaking to the council, southern development director Kate Ives said: ‘We have been working closely with the council on the scheme since we started the planning process.

‘These houses have been designed for local people and we will not sell to overseas buyers, for example.

‘This will cover a wide spectrum of homes for people in the area.’

The developers also say they have taken on board feedback from residents on the scheme.

This month, Wates Residential also asked for Gosport firms to come forward if they wanted to help with the development of the site.

Ms Ives said: ‘Consultations with the public have led to us reorientating the site and adding more parking.

‘We believe we have support for the development and will deliver this within two years.

We are looking forward to delivering this scheme and believe that this will also be a significant contribution to the local housing economy.’

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the scheme.

HMS Daedalus was used by Naval Air Squadrons during the Second World War, and was later used to deliver electrical, radar and ground training.