Plans for 200 homes next to Newgate Lane sparks anger from residents

A PROPOSED development that would see 200 new homes built has been met with fierce opposition from residents.

Plans have been revealed by Fareham Land LP for new homes to be built between Newgate Lane and the recently constructed Newgate Lane East, in Fareham.

Residents chat to director of transport Tony Jones about the Newgate Lane development plans

These plans include 40 per cent affordable housing, play areas, pedestrian access to Bridgemary and an acoustic buffer from the new bypass.

But residents have scoffed at the plans, saying that the development will have a major impact on both traffic and infrastructure.

Barbara Hill, from Bridgemary, said: ‘Tukes Avenue is already a rat run and the new Newgate Lane hasn’t made much of a difference.

‘I live next to an infant school and that is not only full, but oversubscribed.

‘I don’t see how the schools, doctors surgeries and so on can actually cope with this many people coming in.

‘I honestly can’t see this working so I am completely against the plans.’

Sheila Sharpe, also from Bridgemary, said: ‘I live on the edge of the boundary between Fareham and Gosport, and I think we need the two towns to be kept separate with green spaces, otherwise we’ll just end up with a concrete jungle.

‘If you destroy all the green spaces and wildlife it can have a big impact on people’s mental health.

‘I am really worried about the schools and doctors being oversubscribed – some of these places are already struggling to cope and I think adding more people into the mix like this is a bad idea.

‘The thing is that these people are technically living in Fareham, but will be using Gosport services – and I doubt this town will see anything positive as a result.’

George Eshelby, from Gosport, said: ‘This will never happen.

‘I totally object to these plans because it makes the problems we have with traffic even worse than they already are.

‘It’s almost impossible to get out to Fareham these days because the traffic is awful; I don’t see how they can justify adding hundreds more cars to that traffic flow.’

Chief planning consultant Kate Holden said: ‘In terms of community infrastructure all developers are required to pay a contribution to the local authority.

‘We are working very closely with the local authorities on this.

‘We have had some positive pre-application discussions and have had good responses on our website about the plans.’

Director of transport Tony Jones said: ‘We are in active discussions with Hampshire County Council about the impact of traffic.

‘We believe that the impact will be minimal – around 2,500 vehicles use Newgate Lane during peak hours and we would add about 110 cars to that in terms of traffic flow.’

A date for when the planning application will be submitted has not yet been confirmed.