Plans for combined fire authority for Hampshire move closer

PLANS for a combined fire authority for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight have moved closer.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Authority approved an outline business case to bring together the authorities of Hampshire, Southampton, Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight.

The chief officer of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight was also asked to prepare a more detailed business case, including plans for a public consultation on the proposals, to be presented in June.

Councillors on the Isle of Wight also approved the proposals on Wednesday at a meeting.

Councillor Chris Carter, chairman of the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Authority, said: ‘This new arrangement would offer significant operational benefits, create greater resilience for both services and help keep our communities even safer.

‘The strategic partnership agreed between Hampshire and the Isle of Wight in 2015 has already brought many benefits to both services, as well as delivering better value for taxpayers.’