Plans for former Drift in the City site submitted

ALLOWING for a 'greater appreciation' of the city centre's two war memorials is now a step closer, as plans to 'open them up' have been submitted.

After disused bar Drift in the City was demolished last year Portsmouth City Council has been in talks about how to utilise the vista to the First World War cenotaph and Second World War memorial in Guildhall Square.

Drift in the City bar before it was demolished last year. Picture by Fiona Callingham

Proposals for the site were revealed to the public in March this year and included a walkway, trees and benches.

Speaking previously, the council's deputy leader Councillor Steve Pitt, said: 'It's now going to be a lovely new development of public realm space. We're going to make it a lovely and inviting space for people to be drawn into and there are plans to remove the wall that blocks the memorial and re-use the stone from that to improve the public space.'

The planning application recently submitted also details new stone paving and flowerbeds where Drift used to be as well as the installation of removable handrails on the cenotaph.

In the design report the council stated: 'Three removable handrails are proposed to the sides of the cenotaph in the First World War memorial space as an aid to elderly visitors paying their respects at the Remembrance Day event.

'The handrails will be set within metal sleeves that allow them to be removed for most of the year.'

A budget of £200,000 was originally set for the works.