Plans for a total of 190 homes were put forward by Pegasus Housing Group on land west of Newgate Lane East, split into 75-home and 115-home developments.

Initially, the plans were refused by Fareham Borough Council, which owns the land.

But after the two applications were called in to the government’s planning inspectorate, housing permission was refused for both developments.

Newgate Lane in Fareham. Picture: David George

Councillors who attended and spoke at the appeal have praised the hundreds of residents who wrote to the inspectorate to voice their concerns about the applications.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage said: ‘This decision was right for our area. It is vital that we protect this land as a stretch of countryside that keeps communities distinct and prevents urban sprawl, whilst providing valuable green space to the local community.

‘While understanding that we need new houses, these should first and foremost be built on brownfield sites not green spaces, which are increasingly few and far between in the Solent region.’

In 2017, the land was included in Fareham Borough Council’s draft local plan, which has since been revised.

Fareham’s council leader, Cllr Sean Woodward, said: ‘I am delighted by the planning inspectorate’s decision.

‘We have a very strong record of winning planning appeals, which is testament to our skilled planning officers.

‘Even though we don’t have a five-year housing supply, it’s important that houses are built in the right place.’

Gosport Borough Council also opposed the plans, with concerns that residents would be using Gosport facilities.

Cllr Stephen Philpott spoke during the planning inspectorate’s hearing – and is pleased by the outcome.

He said: ‘Fareham Borough Council owns all of this land, but the reality is that people living here would have been using Gosport schools, GPs and so on.

‘We couldn’t have done this without the residents and this is a victory for them, first and foremost.

‘So many people have a tendency to be cynical about the planning process. This proves that individual voices can bring about real change.’

Another appeal will be heard by the planning inspectorate on June 22 for 99 homes to the east of Newgate Lane East, submitted by Bargate Homes.

