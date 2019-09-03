Plans for sea defences in Gosport go on show in bid to protect 500 homes

Have your say

HUNDREDS of homes are set to be protected by new sea defences.

A series of exhibitions are taking place this month to show members of the public what the next stage of coastal protection will be in Alverstoke, Seafield and Forton – stretching more than 3,200ft along the coastline in total.

Alverstoke will see a new flood wall on top of the existing one along with flood gates. This would cover between Little Anglesey Road and Clayhall Road.

In Forton, the existing walls at the western end of the lake will be repointed, with the road being raised and flood defences installed at St Vincent College.

Both of these schemes are due to be submitted for planning permission early next year.

At Seafield, the options are to upgrade or encase the existing walls and construct a new wall, or to upgrade or replace the existing sloping defence structure and construct a new wall.

These would stretch between Old Road and Mariners Way.

Councillor Piers Bateman who is responsible for the protection of the borough’s coastline wants people to come along to the exhibitions.

He said: ‘These events give residents a great opportunity to find out more about these proposed new defences, which are vital to protect Gosport from flooding.

‘I'd urge people to go along and learn more about what we're planning.’

Exhibitions on the Alverstoke scheme are being held at Jubilee Lodge Scout Hut, Park Road, Gosport on Wednesday, September 11, 11am-4pm and Thursday, September 12, 1-7pm.

Exhibitions on the Forton scheme are taking place at Earl Mountbatten Hall, St Luke’s Road, Gosport on Tuesday, September 17, 11am-4pm, and Wednesday, September 18, 1pm-7pm.

All three schemes are on show at Gosport Discovery Centre from September 16-26. The schemes should protect 500 homes until 2070.

A dedicated Seafield public exhibition will follow in 2020 once the scheme reaches the planning stage.

The exhibitions are being held by the Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership, formed by Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Portsmouth councils.

For more information, see escp.org.uk/Gosport-Schemes