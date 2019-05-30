Plans for student homes in former tax office Wingfield House in Portsmouth are criticised 

COUNCILLORS have criticised plans to transform a former tax office into more than 300 student homes, believing current halls in the city to be 'under-capacity.'

In the latest bid to transform disused Wingfield House in Commercial Road, developers PLC Architects is seeking permission for external alterations to what would become a block of 309 study studios.

But politicians have slammed the scheme, citing affordable homes as a better use of the site.

The council's deputy leader Lib Dem Councillor Steve Pitt said: 'Current student homes in the city are not at capacity at all. We have got enough already and don't need anymore.

'It would be better if it was properly converted into decent flats for local people at affordable prices.

'Unfortunately that is not the view of the government who let developers change offices to homes without needing planning permission.

'The developers are using the rules to their advantage. But sooner or later some of these builds are not going to be financially viable and in this case they would be able to turn them into tiny flats that are not big enough.'

Due to a government ruling on office conversions the rooms themselves would not need council approval.

Cllr Pitt added: 'There's not much we can do about it.

'The only power the council has is over any changes that need to be made to the outside of the building like windows.'

Labour Cllr Cal Corkery, who represents Charles Dickens ward, agreed. He said: 'It's my understanding that some of the halls that have already been built in Portsmouth are under-capacity and developers are unable to fill them. I am surprised that developers continue to want to build new student accommodation.

'There's a really severe need for more social and affordable housing for low income families and individuals in the city.'

The HMRC office closed in 2015 as part of a national review to create larger tax hubs in different regions.

Last year two separate applications to convert the building were withdrawn - one for 440 student halls and another for 310 small 'micro-flats.'

But for Tory Cllr Luke Stubbs the conversion would have some benefits. 'I would prefer to see it used for student housing than empty and falling to pieces,' he said.

'Generally the increase in student housing has been a good thing and has contributed to the regeneration of the city centre and freed up housing elsewhere.

'But I would like to see greater flexibility in planning legislation, allowing the council to have more of a say.'

PLC Architects was approached for comment.