Plans for 'sustainable' new car dealership in Portsmouth to be considered

Have your say

WORK to build a new ‘sustainable’ car dealership on a 1.6 hectare site could begin soon if latest plans are approved.

Proposals for a Guy Salmon dealership in Cosham will be considered at a planning committee next week.

If approved, the development will include 297 car parking spaces - for car sales, staff and customers.

It would be built between the Village Hotel and Lakeside Business Park in Western Road.

It will also comprise of an L-shaped two-storey building that will house a showroom, valet facilities, workshop and MOT testing.

In a statement, scheme designer SRA Architects said: ‘The vision for the new dealership, is for a high quality scheme which incorporates the highest standards of modern and sustainable design.

READ MORE: Plans for roof terrace in city Wetherspoons pub

‘The proposed external building facade system is designed as such to harness available renewable energy.

‘Interior lighting requirements have been reduced through the introduction of natural daylight sources and low energy burn lamps (LED and fluorescent).

‘Other sustainable elements include advanced daylighting devices, roof lights, LED exterior and interior lighting and an energy monitoring screen displaying energy generation.'

READ MORE: Controversial plans for 21 student homes in Portsmouth rejected

A previous bid for a dealership on the site was approved in December 2018, but the plans have been updated.

Members of Portsmouth City Council's planning committee will decide on the plans next week.

No objections have been raised to the plans although it is expected financial compensation will be paid to the council to mitigate the loss of a roosting area for wading birds.