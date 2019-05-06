Plans for village set for public referendum

AN INDEPENDENT examiner has given its verdict on the Neighbourhood Plan submitted by a Neighbourhood Forum in Titchfield.

It is advised that the plan, subject to a number of modifications, should progress to the next and final stage which is a public referendum.

The report will now be presented to Fareham Borough Council's executive committee in June and once approved, the plan would be the subject of a referendum with anyone eligible to vote in a local election and who lives within the area able to vote.

Councillor Keith Evans, executive member for planning and development, said: ‘This is the first Neighbourhood Plan to be submitted in the borough and will possibly lead to the first referendum. If people then vote for the Neighbourhood Plan to be made, it will carry equal weight to the policies contained within the adopted Local Plan.’

For more details visit fareham.gov.uk/planning/titchfieldneighbourhoodplan.aspx.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​