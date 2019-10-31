PROPOSALS to transform Gosport’s old police station into housing have been put forward to the council today.

Plans have been submitted by JP Developments and Vivid Homes for 88 homes to be built on the former police station site, standing up to seven storeys tall.

A CGI of what the redeveloped police station would look like. Picture: JP Developments/Vivid Homes

The police station closed in 2015, with Gosport’s police officers moving to the council offices under reduced opening times.

Apartments inside the building will be a range of one, two and three-bedroom properties, with an undercroft car park for residents.

In 2018, a consultation held in the high street proposed a 140-home development, which faced criticism from residents.

Director of JP Developments Graham Jacobs said: ‘While there is clearly a local and political will to see the site redeveloped, there were concerns raised at the consultation stage that the scale of development proposed was out of step with the immediate character of the area.

‘As such we have come back with a scheme that we believe closely tallies with the advice received from the council and with public feedback.’

The plans are expected to go before Gosport Borough Council for approval early next year.

Jim Beavan, senior planner at Savills, added: ‘This important proposal realises the exciting regeneration opportunities presented by an underutilised town centre site.

‘This will be a transformational scheme in all respects, combining new homes and commercial floorspace in a location where people will want to live, work and socialise.’

