Plans to build new sea defences along Southsea seafront given £6m cash boost

PLANS to create new sea defences along Southsea’s seafront have moved a step closer.

Portsmouth City Council has confirmed it will bring forward plans to allocate £6m to the project.

The coastal scheme will stretch from Long Curtain Moat to Eastney Barracks, and the council says it will protect more than 8,000 homes and 700 businesses from major flooding.

It has proved controversial though, with many residents afraid that the council will build a wall that would block the view – a plan the council denies. Campaigners are demanding they get a say on the designs.

Councillor Donna Jones, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘The seafront is one of the city’s most iconic features and an important leisure destination for residents and visitors alike.

‘This money would be used to ensure that we create something that we and future generations can be proud of.

‘Our proposal will also give central government the confidence that we are fully behind the scheme, helping us to secure other significant external funding to allow us to build the defences.’

The majority of the project will be paid for using central government funding, but the council has found £6m itself in the last three years.

Public events were held this year for residents to have a look at initial plans for the defences.

The team behind the project will continue the consultation into the new year, and will speak to the public again later in the year about the proposed scheme.

The funding proposal was been put together by the council’s Conservative administration and will be brought to full council in February for approval.

The project will be run by the Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership. Residents can find further information on the scheme at southseacoastalscheme.org.uk in January.