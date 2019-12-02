Plans to change former bottling store into new council homes in Southsea

A FORMER bottling store could get a new lease of life thanks to plans to convert the vacant site into new family homes.

Residents have been invited by Portsmouth City Council to Brewery House in Hambrook Street in Southsea, to look at the proposal to change the site into 17 homes.

Development manager Kevin Hudson said: ‘We have plans to create 17 environmentally friendly new family homes on this historic, disused site.

‘We'd like to see as many people as possible at the public open drop-in session so we can show them what we'd like to do with the building.’

The council hopes to apply for planning permission this winter for 13 two-bedroom flats and four one-bedroom flats.

If planning permission is approved then the council hopes to start work on the new homes next year and have them completed in 2021.

The public open drop-in session will take place at the site from 8am to 7pm on Wednesday December 4.