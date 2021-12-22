Staff shortages caused by Covid-19 and the difficulties in recruiting lorry drivers have hit bin crew numbers but the weekend Christmas has meant collections have not needed to be changed this year.

'We do notice an increase in waste this time of year and our communication efforts in the run-up to Christmas and New Year are tailored to encourage environmentally-conscious behaviour,' the council's cabinet member for environment, Dave Ashmore, said.

A bottle bank just off Victoria Avenue in Old Portsmouth on Boxing Day last year Picture: Steve Lewis

'We have increased our messaging to our residents via our channels, including tips and ideas for a less wasteful Christmas plus practical information around bin collection dates.

'Despite the ongoing challenges from Covid to HGV driver shortages our bin crew in Portsmouth continue to do a sterling job in keeping the city moving. We are very grateful to the whole team.'

Both recycling and general waste collected from homes in the city increases in December and January.

Last year the amount of recycling picked up by bin crews was 20 per cent higher than the rate recorded from February to November, slightly down on 2019/20.

General waste rose by four per cent, down from eight per cent the year before. This includes wrapping paper which cannot be recycled.

Real Christmas trees can be disposed of in garden waste bins, at Port Solent tip or at the Waterfront Garden Centre in Avenue de Caen in Southsea. Trees below six feet in height can be thrown out with general waste for the two weeks after Christmas.

The council has also issued a series of tips aimed at reducing the amount of waste produced in the city.