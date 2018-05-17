Police issue rogue trader warning in Portsmouth

Have your say

POLICE have warned of a possible rogue trader operating in the city.

Officers issued residents with a warning yesterday saying a trader called at an address in East Cosham Road, Portsmouth.

PCSO Anna Zervas, from Hampshire police, said the trader said a neighbour agreed for works on a shared chimney stack. When challenged the trader walked off.

PCSO Zervas said: ‘The trader is described as being a white male, average height with a stocky frame.

‘He wore a white shirt and shorts and had an Irish accent.’

Police are warning people to use a door chain when answering to unknown people. Call police on 101.