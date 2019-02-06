Police to be given more powers to crackdown on illegal traveller sites under new plans

Have your say

Police will be given strengthened powers to crackdown on illegal traveller sites under new government plans.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said unauthorised encampments can cause settled communities ‘significant distress’.

A traveller camp on Southsea Common in 2018

He added: ‘For some they perpetuate a negative image of the travelling community, the vast majority of whom are law-abiding citizens.’

Last year ministers launched a consultation on the effectiveness of enforcement against unauthorised developments and encampments.

The move followed complaints from local residents and MPs about problems such as trespassing, litter, noise and anti-social behaviour.

In a written statement to the Commons on Wednesday, Mr Javid said responses to the consultation signalled clear calls for the Government to take action.

‘We have identified a set of measures to extend powers available to the police, which we believe will enable unauthorised encampments to be tackled more effectively,’ the Home Secretary said.

What powers would the police be given?

Under the proposals, which will be subject to a further consultation, amendments would be made to the relevant sections of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to:

- Permit police to direct trespassers to suitable authorised sites located in neighbouring local authority areas

- Increase the period of time in which trespassers directed from land would be unable to return from three months to 12 months

- Reduce the number of vehicles needing to be involved in an unauthorised encampment before police powers can be exercised, from the current six or more down to two or more

- Enable the police to remove trespassers from land that forms part of the highway.

Mr Javid also said the original consultation responses were clear, that the majority of respondents believe the Government should consider criminalising unauthorised encampments, as has been done in the Republic of Ireland.

He added: ‘This view has been echoed in the wide-ranging debates in this House.

‘I am therefore pleased to announce that we will conduct a review into how we can achieve this.’

As of July last year, the total number of traveller caravans in England was 22,662, according to Government figures.

The count indicated that 86% were on authorised land, while around 14%, or just over 3,000, were on unauthorised sites.