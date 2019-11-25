Police to extend opening times for Gosport neighbourhood office

POLICE officers hope that extending the opening hours for their front desk will encourage more people to report crimes that happen in their town.

Gosport’s police office, based in Gosport Town Hall, will be open three days a week instead of two as of next month.

Gosport Town Hall. Picture: Paul Jacobs (150114-8)

From December 3, the police station front desk will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am to 4pm, and Saturdays from 9am to 3.30pm.

The police station in South Street closed in 2015, with plans now being submitted for the site to be turned into housing.

The reworked opening times works out at an extra three-and-a-half hours a week.

Gosport Chief Inspector Mark Lewis hopes this will lead to more people reporting crimes in the town.

He said: ‘There have been changes to the way crime is reported, with a drive to move things online, but we appreciate that some members of our community still prefer to come and speak to someone face to face. Previously, the counter was open for 14 hours across two days.

‘Our communities in Gosport have always been vocal about the issues concerning them, and we have made efforts to ensure we address these by meeting with local community groups, and attending various community engagement events across the borough.

‘The new opening times show our pledge to further improve this contact with the public, and I am confident that this will give more people the opportunity to report crime to us so we can continue to tackle the issues affecting our town.’

The station will be closed from midday to 1pm each day for lunch – outside opening hours, residents are urged to report non-emergencies by dialling 101 for Hampshire Constabulary, or online.

In an emergency, always dial 999,

Councillor John Beavis, chairman of Gosport Community Safety Partnership, added: ‘I am delighted that the Gosport police front desk will now be open three days a week.

‘This is excellent news for the community and illustrates the success of moving the police into the Gosport Town Hall.’