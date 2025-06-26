Political opinion: Havant MP Alan Mak accuses Labour Government of failing to protect children online

Havant MP Alan Mak has accused the Labour Government of failing to protect children online.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said delays in implementing legislation were putting them at risk.

In his role as Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, Mr Mak spoke in Parliament and said: "Protecting children online should be a top priority for every Government, and that is why the Conservatives passed the Online Safety Bill to give this Government all the sweeping powers they need to act."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he said of Feryal Clark, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology: "When the Minister was asked in Parliament why implementation under Labour was so slow, she said that it must be 'as proofed against judicial review as possible'.

Alan Mak MP speaking in Parliament about children's online safety

"Why is she more concerned about protecting herself and the Government than about protecting children?"

Mr Mak added: "Ian Russell set up the Molly Rose Foundation following the death of his daughter and he says Britain is now 'going backwards' when it comes to protecting children online.

"It was my party that passed the Online Safety Act; it is the Minister's party that is failing our children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Government are being timid when they should be bold. Their priorities are wrong and legal caution is trumping children's safety. The Conservatives will keep challenging Labour to do better."

Mr Mak previously called on the Labour Government to examine raising the digital age of access for social media to 16.

He tabled an amendment to the Data Bill which would have required the Government to look at raising the age from 13.

This was because of evidence in relation to the impact of social media platforms on the educational, social and emotional development of children.

But the amendment was voted down by the Labour Government.