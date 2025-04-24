Political opinion: Havant MP Alan Mak visits Stoke Fruit Farm on Hayling to show his continued support in fight against Labour's Family Farm Tax

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Submitted by Havant MP Alan Mak

Havant MP Alan Mak has visited Stoke Fruit Farm on Hayling to show his continued support in the fight against Labour's Family Farm Tax.

He called in to see Sam Wilson, whose fourth-generation family business farms 350 acres across the north of the Island.

They and many thousands of other farms stand to be hit by the Labour Government's unfair new inheritance tax laws, on top of increases in employers' National Insurance contributions

Alan Mak MP and Hayling Island farmer Sam Wilson

Last November Sam, together with Mary Pike from Northney Farm on Hayling, was among farmers from across the country who gathered in Westminster to make their feelings known.

Mr Mak joined them at the Westminster protest and continues to argue against Labour's Family Farm Tax and Jobs Tax.

Sam runs Stoke Fruit Farm with his sister Nette Petley and their parents Simon and Ros Wilson. Crops grown on the farm include sweetcorn, peas, pumpkins and squashes for their farm shop and other outlets.

The farm also produces wheat and maize and has 3,500 free-range chickens providing freshly-laid eggs each morning to be sold in the farm shop.

Alan Mak MP with Hayling Island farmer Sam Wilson

In addition Sam has a sunflower field where people can visit during the summer to pick their own sunflowers.

But he and many other farmers now fear the impact of the Labour Government's Farm Tax on family-run agricultural businesses.

Sam said: "Our family has farmed on Hayling for 100 years. We've seen numerous governments and have taken the rises and the falls. But at the moment with this Labour Government it seems they're really bashing farmers.

"With the inheritance tax, it's really important that we focus on the detrimental effect on agriculture as a business. I don't think the consequences have been thought through.

"For instance, our chicken house cost £100,000. If my father died, I would have to pay £20,000 in inheritance tax to keep it in the business. That doesn't work economically and that's a real worry."

Mr Mak said: "I stood beside Sam and all our farmers at the protest in Westminster and I will keep on supporting them in their fight against this unfair tax.

"Our farmers play a very important role as stewards of our environment, growers of our food and small businesses in our communities.

"They are being targeted by the Labour Government for ideological reasons and this will have a devastating impact on farming, our food security and our food prices.

"I urge people to sign our petition against the Farm Tax at StopTheFarmTax.com."