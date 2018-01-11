Politician’s ‘pride’ in taking on education

AN MP appointed to be education secretary has told of his pride in starting the job.

East Hampshire MP Damian Hinds was appointed by prime minister Theresa May.

Mr Hinds said: ‘I am honoured to be appointed education secretary.

‘This government has a strong record raising education standards and offering opportunity, particularly to those most in need, through our nurseries, schools, colleges and world-class universities. We are here to make sure young people and adults in this country have the chance to make the most of their talents and get on in life.

‘That means more good school places and giving people the chance to learn and upskill throughout their lives with high-quality degrees, apprenticeships and other technical and vocational qualifications.

‘Thanks to a hardworking and incredibly talented generation of teachers, alongside our bold reforms, there are now 1.9m more children in good or outstanding schools than in 2010. Our pupils are now amongst the world’s best readers.’