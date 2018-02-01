Politician says MPs must move from Commons

Have your say

A MULTI-BILLION pound restoration of the House of Commons will see MPs move out during work, it was decided last night.

Politicians voted in the House of Commons to move out during the restoration.

MPs supported an amended motion by 234 votes to 189, majority 49.

This means they have supported both Houses of Parliament moving out during the multibillion-pound restoration programme.

Taking to Twitter, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: ‘I voted for the restoration and renewal plans for @UKParliament which would be the most cost effective, protect staff and save taxpayer’s money.

‘A full decant of parliament will do just that.’

Speaking in parliament, commons leader Andrea Leadsom said the services infrastructure supporting the building was a problem, consisting of a ‘hotch potch’ of pipes and wiring that was ageing faster than it was possible to repair.

‘There are some critical risks in the Palace of Westminster,’ she said.

‘Firstly, the lack of fire compartmentation increases the risk of fire, meaning that 24-hour fire patrols are necessary in order to keep us safe.

‘Over the last 10 years, 60 incidents have had the potential to cause a serious fire.’

She highlighted a ‘huge amount’ of asbestos in walls.

She said: ‘The likelihood of a major failure grows the longer the systems are left unaddressed.’