Politician signs letter urging creation of children’s funeral fund

AN MP has signed a letter urging the government to help bereaved parents.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan backed a call for a children’s funeral fund.

The letter to prime minister Theresa May said doing so would make a ‘considerable difference to bereaved parents in their hour of need’.

The letter was penned by Carolyn Harris MP for Swansea East who previously broke down in tears in 2016 in the House of Commons talking about the death of her son. Her eight-year-old son tragically died in a car accident.