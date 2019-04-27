A FILM about dedicated fans who saved Pompey from collapse will be given 'unique' treatment this week as city councillors determine its classification.

After more than five years in production Portsmouth Football Club documentary Our Club is almost ready to hit cinemas, with an invite-only premier scheduled for May 15.

Pompey fans hold up "Ours" on the opening day of the 2013/4 season against Oxford at Fratton Park'Picture and copyright: Joe Pepler

But prior to this members of Portsmouth City Council's licensing team will be given a first-look to decide what British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) rating it should be given.

This was described as 'unusual' by the council's licensing chairman, Councillor David Fuller, as films are typically rated by the BBFC itself.

For the executive producer of 'Our Club', Colin Farmery, this embodied the local spirit of the film. 'Its theme is around community and what a community can do,' he said.

'It's an inspiring story about Portsmouth , about the football club and what it means to people.

'The film tells the story of how the people of Portsmouth effectively saved our football club. It is a hugely important story not just for the people of Portsmouth but it has wider appeal.'

The film charts the period after Pompey's 2008 FA Cup win when the club faced going out of business before members of the Pompey Supporters Club raised enough funds to take ownership. Approximately 250 hours of footage were collated, including interviews and clips taken from match days, away trips and club events.

Mr Farmery added: 'The film itself was in production for more than five years. Over that period we collected interviews with a wide range of protagonists in the story from members of the Pompey Supporters Trust - the internal investors who helped save the club - to people working at the club at the time, as well as Balram Chainrai who was the club's owner until 2012.

'At the end of the day it was the fans who saved the club. It's very exciting that members of the public will soon get a chance to see it.'

City councillor and Pompey fan, Cllr Donna Jones, was excited to see the results. She said: 'The making of Our Club is historically very important because it documents not only what the Pompey Supporters Trust achieved but the spirit of Pompey fans.

'To see where the club is now compared to then is also amazing for fans. Pompey has such a rich history dating back more than 100 years and this proves that there is still so much to look forward to under the ownership of Michael Eisner.

'This is a real moment of recognition for those people who put their lives on hold to save the club and I congratulate everyone involved in the film.'

Councillors will decide the classification on Friday, May 3.

Two public screenings are planned at No6 Cinema in the Historic Dockyards on May 22 and 29.