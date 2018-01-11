Portchester greenfield homes plan: ‘It doesn’t matter... it will get permission’

CONCERNS have been raised following a planning application for 350 homes on a greenfield site which is listed for the draft local plan.

Residents are worried their voices are not being heard after the site at Downend Road in Portchester may receive planning permission before the draft local plan is finalised next year.

Portchester resident Kirsten Wiltshire said: ‘It seems to me that the land on the draft local plan is a forgone conclusion.

‘The same as the Seafield and Moraunt site, it doesn’t matter what is there, or what objections come in, it will get permission anyway.’

The outline application, entered by Miller Homes, includes new vehicular access with footways, cycleways and green space.

Christine Wilkinson, another resident said: ‘Fareham council should be looking first at using brown field sites which include facilities such as GP surgeries and schools.’

Councillor Shaun Cunningham, ward councillor for Portchester, said: ‘The developers should have the courtesy to take their planning application through the draft local plan process.

‘I think the residents will be horrified about this application and I’ve had a number approach me as they are confused as to whether their original comments for this site will be considered for this application which they won’t.’

Leader of Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Sean Woodward said: ‘I think it is important residents had their say on the local plan and it is just as important to have their say on this application.’

In relation to the site being listed for the draft local plan, Councillor Woodward said: ‘Anyone can put a planning application in on land they don’t own and as a local authority we have to determine each application.’

To view the application visit fareham.gov.uk/planning/downendroad.aspx.