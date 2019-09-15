Portsmouth activists protest outside HSBC in call for bank to cancel Israeli funding

Have your say

CITY protesters joined a national day of action calling for banking giant HSBC to stop providing financial services for companies that make and send defence equipment to Israel.

The Portsmouth and South Downs Palestine Solidarity Campaign held placards outside HSBC in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on Saturday.

Among the bank’s most contentious funding streams, the group says, is the ‘nearly £100million’ it injects into Caterpillar Inc.

It says the American firm provides bulldozers for the Israeli military which are used for ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Palestine, including the demolition of homes, schools, villages and civilian infrastructure.

‘Angus Geddes of the Portsmouth and South Downs Palestine Solidarity Campaign said: ‘There are thousands of Palestinians who live in fear of HSBC-financed bulldozers coming crashing through their walls with just a few minutes notice.

‘Israel’s crimes are facilitated by complicit companies like HSBC – they must be held to account.’

It is understood HSBC divested from Israeli arms manufacturer Elbit Systems in December, citing concerns over human rights.

Thousands of Palestine Solidarity Campaign activists – including those in Portsmouth – led a sustained campaign before the move.

Campaigners now say they will continue to put pressure on HSBC until it cuts ties with firms they hold ‘complicit' in opressing Palestine.

‘HSBC has already divested from Elbit following campaigning pressure; we’ve won before and we can win again,' Mr Geddes added.

The group also handed out leaflets to passers-by in a bid to raise awareness of HSBC’s funding links with Israel.