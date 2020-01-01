Portsmouth area's newly-elected MPs share their 2020 hopes with New Year messages

THERE'S no denying 2019 has been a divisive year for politics.

With the first winter general election in almost a century bringing the year to a close it is no wonder voters and politicians alike are hoping for a fresh start in 2020.

Of course the dominating topic of this year will be Brexit yet again, but with a strong Tory majority in government will a conclusion be reached?

We asked newly elected MPs in and around Portsmouth what they hope for the new year.

Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South

'This next year will not be a footnote in history, it will define our future.

'As we start a new decade, a great gulf grips the nation. With rising poverty and growing inequality, too many people in our society have to overcome barriers to ensure they are not held back. We cannot afford for this to continue.

'At a time when our country needs to be highly productive and nimble we impede our own progress as a nation if we do not maximise the talent of all our people – especially those that start the furthest behind. We fail if we do not make it possible for every individual to have choices about where they go, and what they do in life.

'Recent research tells us that three quarters of Britons surveyed believe the UK is divided - with the percentage even higher among the country’s younger generation.

'By bringing people together, and by working side by side in communities, we can see positive change.

'School and university chiefs, government and employers, community leaders and politicians of all colours, must all take action to ensure that everyone has access to equal opportunities. We need to praise what is working – and question what can be improved.

'We stand before some of the greatest challenges this nation has ever faced. How we combat the climate emergency, our relations with our European neighbours, the fate of our public services and the future of the NHS.

'New year is a time to look ahead. In 2020 the UK will start a significant new chapter.

'We cannot allow for inequality to be entrenched from birth to work any longer. We must work together to find common ground and create a Portsmouth where your background never determines your future.'

Penny Mordaunt, MP for Portsmouth North

'Over the last few years we’ve seen the great democratic institutions of our country tested to the limit.

'They have proved strong and ultimately ensured that we would deliver the referendum result. There are nations where there is no division, no debate, no democracy. Those nations are not strong.

'We are a great nation and recent divisions are not a sign of weakness. They are a sign of strength.

'2020 could be the start of one of the greatest moments in our democracy. It is an exciting time for our country and our city. Westminster must give more power and opportunities to our community and to get things right we need to listen to your ideas and vision for Portsmouth.

'Whether you are planning a business or a family, to give back to your community or to challenge yourself, whatever your resolutions and dreams, I want to support you and yours in all you wish for the coming year. Those ambitions and wishes, are what we all have in common.

'Our loved ones, our care for others, our home, those great institutions that make us who we are and our refusal to be an ordinary nation. And nothing will bring our community and country together more than uniting behind the national missions to enable our country and all its citizens to reach their full potential.

'Wishing you all a Happy New Year.'

Caroline Dineage, MP for Gosport

'I will admit that quite often in recent weeks, while battling cold feet and soggy leaflets, I silently cursed whoever came up with the idea of a winter general election. But I had to admit that it was preferable to the interminable frustration of the grinding stalemate that had paralysed parliament for so long.

'Now, however, with the election concluded and the result clear, we can finally face the new year with a sense of hope and optimism.

'What was ultimately at stake in the election was whether the will of the people would be honoured. To all the siren calls for a People’s Vote and cries to “let the people decide” – the people’s response was emphatic: get Brexit done!

'The significant Conservative majority has given parliament both the mandate and the votes to do just that.

'And by finally moving forward on Brexit we can begin the process of healing our country. We can start to focus on other priorities – improving schools, strengthening the NHS, tackling crime and fixing social care.

'Our exciting Queen's speech has laid out our priorities for the year ahead. This is an incredibly exciting time to be back in Westminster championing our area. I have high hopes for 2020.

'Wishing you all a very Happy New Year!'

Suella Braverman, MP for Fareham

'I would like to take this opportunity to wish all residents in Fareham a wonderful New Year and much joy and success for the year and decade ahead. The last year has been very challenging with a broken parliament, gridlock and broken promises on Brexit. I understand that this has caused a lot of uncertainty.

'We now have a new parliament with a very strong mandate to deliver Brexit, increase schools funding, boost the numbers of police officers in Fareham and invest more in our NHS. We now have certainty, stability and a clear direction for our country.

'2020 will be a year of huge opportunity for our country and for Fareham as we begin a new chapter and seize new opportunities outside of the EU.

'We will implement a new immigration system which will mean that the UK has control over migration, not the EU. We will build a new relationship with the EU in the form of a free trade agreement that will enable UK-EU trade, commerce and partnership to continue.

'We will work on striking new agreements with many other free trading nations all over the world to expand markets for local exporters and become a true beacon of free trade.'

Alan Mak, MP for Havant

'As we move into a new decade with a government that will get Brexit done, we can finally put three years of uncertainty behind us and unleash the full potential of our great nation.

'Over the coming years, I will continue to work hard for the Havant constituency, securing extra funding for our local NHS - building on my successes such as the £58m new A&E for QA Hospital and delivering the new Emsworth Surgery - lobbying for more officers for Hampshire Police and campaigning for more funding for our schools.

'Locally, I will continue organising my popular community events, stay active across the whole constituency, and campaign in Parliament on the issues that matter most to our community.

'With the start of a new year, there is much to be optimistic about. We have a prime minister who will take the United Kingdom forward as an independent, outward-looking nation, delivering on the result of the referendum.

'I wish all local residents a very Happy New Year - all the best for 2020.'

Flick Drummond, MP for Meon Valley

'A Conservative government means 2020 is going to finally see us leave the EU and we can move onto negotiating a trade deal with our European friends and many other countries across the globe who are keen to trade with us.

'This new found certainty after years of arguments will help many businesses in Meon Valley who have been telling me that not knowing has been a huge worry. It will unlock investment and new markets.

'It also means that we can decide on our own laws in areas such as the environment, farming, taxes such as VAT and our borders. It is what the UK voted for in 2016 and confirmed at the general election.

'Closer to home, next year will see me working with farmers on the way forward after we leave the common agricultural policy and new arrangements come online that will safeguard animal welfare and environmental standards.

'I will also be working on getting better broadband and mobile coverage to all areas of Meon Valley to help businesses as well as homes.

'Other areas to focus on include more GPs in our area, cutting down on waste and promoting public transport and cycling across the Meon Valley.

'I am very excited about the future of our country, as we move into the next decade. There will be challenges but also enormous opportunities as we move into being an independent trading nation once again.'