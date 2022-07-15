The ‘milestone’ deal was green-lit following a successful bid to the Zero Emission Buses Regional Area (Zebra) scheme, which was launched last year to allow local transport authorities to bid for funding to purchase zero-emission buses.

News of the new eco buses has delighted city leaders, who hope to have them on the roads shortly.

One of the new eco buses which will be coming to Portsmouth after the city bagged £6.5m to pay for a new fleet of electric buses.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transportation, said: ‘I was so excited to hear that our bid had been successful and that we can start providing zero-emission buses in Portsmouth. This marks a milestone for our city in creating cleaner travel for all.’

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of Portsmouth City Council, added: ‘We welcome the grant and are excited to be able to provide electric buses in the city. This is part of a wider green agenda that the Liberal Democrats on Portsmouth City Council have been pushing.’

It’s hoped the new fleet of eco buses will help to cut down on air pollution on the island.

News of the new fleet of buses has been welcomed by city residents.

Southsea resident Martin Northern said: ‘I am always looking for eco-friendly ways to travel around the city. This is fantastic news. The will improve air quality and make our city a better place for everyone to enjoy.’