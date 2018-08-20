Portsmouth businesses can sign up for free eco-driving courses

BUSINESSES can take advantage of free eco-driving training courses.

The Blue Lamp Trust has teamed up with Portsmouth City Council to offer the courses to firms in the PO1 to PO6 postcode areas.

The training is designed to help businesses save money and cut incidents while improving air quality. Eco-safe driving contributes to reduced fuel consumption, cuts greenhouse gas emission and wear and tear on vehicles.

Jim Bettley, general manager of the Blue Lamp Trust, said: ‘The benefits of eco-driving are huge, with a saving in fuel usage of around 10 to 15 per cent. For the average UK driver, this would equate to a saving of around £300 to £400 per year.’

The hour-long practical driving course, which starts in September, is suitable for all drivers. Email info@bluelamptrust.org.uk.