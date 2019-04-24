Portsmouth City Council elections: Everything you need to know about voting

THOUSANDS of residents will have the chance to shape the political landscape of Portsmouth next week, by casting a vote in the city council elections.

In recent years votes have never been more crucial in determining the balance of power, with both the Portsmouth Conservative and Liberal Democrat parties holding 17 seats each on the council.

There are also five Labour councillors and two Independent councillors in Portsmouth City Council.

Although the Lib Dems currently run the authority following a leadership vote last year, the 2019 elections could easily change this.

So how do you vote and what do you need to know?

Portsmouth goes to the polls for the local elections on Thursday, May 2.

Votes can only be cast if you have already registered with the council. Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm and you can find yours by checking the council website.

In Portsmouth you don’t need to take your poll card or any ID along to vote as you’re registered. Just go to your polling station and give your name and address.

A third of Portsmouth’s seats are up for re-election – in each of the city’s 14 wards.

But there is also a by-election in Cosham this year, with two seats up for election so if you’re registered to vote in Cosham ward you will be able to vote for up to two candidates.

For a list of candidates visit the website.

Next week The News will be providing more in-depth profiles on each election candidate.

Elections on May 2 are not to be confused with the EU elections, which will be taking place on May 23.

The deadline for registering to vote at the European Parliamentary elections is Tuesday, May 7.

Poll cards for the European elections have started to be delivered.

If you are not registered to vote, register online and if you want to apply for a postal vote for the European elections applications must be received by 5pm on Wednesday 8 May.