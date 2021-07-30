The border control post being built at Portsmouth International Port Picture: Mike Cooter (300721)

Criticism has been levelled at the government for the level of support being provided, with one cabinet member saying it ‘demonstrated its incompetence over Brexit’.

But a government spokesman said they were working with affected councils and port authorities to bring in the new measures.

Portsmouth City Council has been setting up new enhanced border control checks at the international port following the UK's departure from the UK.

This includes new sanitary and veterinary import assessments some of which are required to be in place in October with the introduction of new export health certificates.

From January 2022, all animal products must enter the UK through authorised border control.

But Portsmouth City Council's regulatory services manager, Richard Lee, has warned planning has been ‘very difficult’ due to a lack of data and that it could face a £2m funding shortfall for hiring new staff.

Speaking at Tuesday's cabinet meeting, he said that the council had recruited 30 employees, including veterinarians for the first time, but had only received about £500,000 from the government.

He added that ‘significant variations’ in estimates of the quantity of goods coming in through the port had made it difficult to plan for the level of checks that will be required.

‘We've had a significant year of challenge but we remain confident and optimistic in our direction of travel,’ he said. ‘I have some confidence we will be carrying out the checks by October but I can offer absolutely no guarantees about our readiness at this point.’

Liberal Democrat cabinet members criticised the level of support from the government with cabinet member for city development, councillor Hugh Mason, saying it ‘demonstrated the government's incompetence’.

Council leader, councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, GVJ said ‘council taxpayers should not be picking up the government's bill for incompetence over Brexit’.

A spokesman for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said support was being provided.

‘We understand the task at hand and we are introducing import controls for EU countries in a phased approach in order to give businesses impacted by Covid-19 time to adjust whilst maintaining effective biosecurity controls," they said.

‘We are also working with Portsmouth City Council, port health authorities, the Animal and Plant Health Agency and the Food Standards Agency to ensure recruitment and training of the required additional staff is completed for each stage of the new import regime.’