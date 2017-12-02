Portsmouth City Council launches survey on parking

Have your say

A COUNCIL wants views on parking and its problems.

Residents, businesses and visitors to Portsmouth are being asked to complete a survey on parking.

Portsmouth City Council has launched a detailed survey looking at possible solutions to concerns raised.

The survey focuses on three themes, the practicalities of introducing resident parking zones across the entire city; how parking should be considered within planning policy; and parking issues created by commercial vehicles.

The work is being led by the council’s traffic, environment and community safety scrutiny panel.

Councillor Steve Hastings, chairman, said. ‘We know many residents have persistent problems with parking.

‘We have been speaking with them about what they think would help improve parking, and these ideas have helped shape this survey.’

To complete the survey search for ‘consultations’ on the council website at portsmouth.gov.uk and click the consultations link.

The survey closes at 9am on January 22.