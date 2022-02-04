Tens of thousands of pounds has been spent in a bid to tackle the issue that peaked in April last year, but a report says 'a significant number' of applications have still been waiting for 'an unacceptable period of time'.

'These delays cause reasonable concern for applicants and...also result in significant unnecessary burdens to council resources as they generate understandable complaints which require resource to investigate and resolve,' it says.

The report was written as a result of a council motion put forward by Conservative opposition spokesman for planning Ryan Brent who said the processing time was ‘simply unacceptable’.

Portsmouth City Council has a large backlog of planning applications

‘It is time to address this and put an end to the unnecessary delays impacting the residents of our city and ensure all applications are dealt with properly and that those undertaking the processing of such applications display the utmost competence and consistency with respect to the applications that are being dealt with,’ he said.

The council has admitted outside help commissioned from specialist firm Terraquest - at a cost of £50,000 - was not successful and that it is now working on ‘imminent resolution of this contract’.

The report shows the backlog in undecided planning applications - on top of usual levels of ongoing applications - reached 336 in April 2021. By the first week of this year, it had reduced to 287.

It says the council is on track to further reduce this.

‘Through the review and amendment of internal processes to remove duplication and wastage, it is considered that the council will be in a position to retain a sustainable workforce to meet demand and ensure all applications have a decision within the expected timeframe,’ it says. ‘As new processes are bedded in, the process of continuous improvement will continue and the structure of permanent and temporary staff will be kept under review.’

But it recommends councillors approve extra funding to employ temporary staff to increase short-term capacity until April next year.