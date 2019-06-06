A SOLID steel fence built on Southsea Common for the D-Day 75th anniversary ceremony is set to be taken down.

The barrier, which enclosed the Portsmouth Naval Memorial, was errected as part of the heightened security measures introduced for the event on Wednesday.

This is when the security barrier on Southsea common will come down. Picture: Ben Mitchell/PA Wire

Southsea Common was the site of the commemorative ceremony to mark 75 years since the Normandy Landings which was attended by the Queen, hundreds of veterans including John Jenkins and world leaders such as President Donald Trump.

The ceremony was behind the security barrier, with a second ring of fencing surrounding the outside of the common, and only VIPs were allowed to pass through.

However the council have now confirmed that Southsea Common will be fully open to the public once more within 24 hours.

In a statement a spoksperson for Portsmouth City Council (PCC) said: ‘The security barrier will be coming down in time for tomorrow's events.’

The D-Day 75 events will continue on Friday with an open air concert followed by a screening of the Disney classic musical Bedknobs and Broomsticks, which will be shown on the big screen on the common.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Portsmouth for tomorrow however the council are not currently considering cancelling the events.

The PCC spokesperson added: ‘The current forecast doesn't predict any weather severe enough for us to consider cancellation.

‘We'll continually monitor the weather and make adjustments as necessary.’