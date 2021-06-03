Portsmouth City Council is ‘re-securing’ the perimeter of Pembroke Gardens following a breach by travellers last week.

As previously reported, boulders had been put up to prevent nomads from setting up camp at the site after a breach in April.

But the heavy stones failed to deter a convoy of caravans, which arrived on the fields behind Clarence Pier next to Pembroke Road and Pier Road.

Portsmouth City Council carries out work to shore up defences around Southsea Common following a breach by travellers.

It was the same spot that the group of wanderers were booted from in April after being slapped with court proceedings.

The latest incident saw a further court application being lodged to remove the illegal group of campers.

Speaking of the operation to shore up defences around the site, a spokeswoman for Portsmouth City Council said: ‘We are currently re-securing the site perimeter of Pembroke Gardens in Southsea, following vacation of an unauthorised traveller encampment earlier this week.’

As previously reported, travellers were accused of driving recklessly on the grass and pavement and leaving litter during their latest visit.

Their arrival, at the end of last month, also sparked a stand-off at the entrance to the D-Day Story car park in Southsea.

Police were called to the seafront museum car park on May 26 after two vehicles towing caravans attempted to enter the site.

However, they were refused admittance by car park attendants.

But the determined wanderers then went back along Clarence Esplanade before pitching up on land behind Clarence Pier, next to Pembroke Road.

Nine camper vans eventually arrived at the site.

The area was swamped by a flock of campervans in April – prompting Portsmouth City Council to hastily begin court proceedings to evict them. However, by the day of their court showdown they had left.

Meanwhile the council put down large boulders along the borders in an attempt to prevent another unauthorised encampment as part of the authority’s action to deter travellers from green spaces across the city.

But despite the action, land off Pembroke Road was again full of caravans following the latest arrival.

Speaking at the time, a council spokesman said they gained access to Pembroke Gardens by ‘removing rocks that were placed there to fortify the land’.

